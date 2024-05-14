Opening a Canberra flower shop in 2021 was a dream come true for 33-year-old Lauren King.
"It's exhausting, but I'm very happy. I wouldn't want to be doing anything else anywhere else," she said.
Braddon Flowers opened up during Canberra's second lockdown and has blossomed since.
But it hasn't been all sunshine and roses.
"The economy is pretty touch and go at the moment," Ms King said.
"Flowers are a luxury, no one needs them."
Ms King expects some measures in the federal government's budget, which was handed down on Tuesday, will help her budding business.
On Tuesday Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced an extension to the $20,000 instant asset write-off to June 2025 and support to improve invoice payment times.
Taxpayers will have more money to spend through tax cuts and energy bill relief, and treasury has forecast higher wages for workers.
They are also capping the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP) indexation rate, which is likely to benefit young people with university educations.
Most of Ms King's clientele are women and non-binary people aged between 20 to 40.
"I think if people have more money to spend, it will help us," she said.
Ms King started her business after seeing a gap in the market for more affordable flowers.
"I just wanted to the experience to be a little bit less intimidating," she said.
"That was my biggest thing, was that everyone would feel comfortable and happy to come buy something."
So while flowers are a luxury item, Ms King has managed to catch floriphiles and gift-givers on smaller budgets.
"People pick up on them to buy as a more affordable gift," she said.
With a shopfront planted in the busy Braddon precinct, the florist pays high rent but also attracts a loyal clientele through walk-ins and Instagram.
Mother's Day on Sunday was a very high-turnover weekend, but Braddon Flowers also have regular customers who schedule them every week.
And while cost-of-living pressures has curbed spending, there is huge demand for wedding flowers as couples rush to tie the knot without COVID restrictions.
MORE BUDGET COVERAGE:
Ms King does not expect government grants or benefits as a business owner.
"It was my choice to open a small business, so I definitely don't like to have that mentality of entitlement," she said.
"I feel very, very lucky that people buy from us and that's really all we can hope for."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.