The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Federal government 2024 budget measures to help small businesses like Braddon Flowers

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 14 2024 - 9:01pm, first published 7:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opening a Canberra flower shop in 2021 was a dream come true for 33-year-old Lauren King.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am City reporter at The Canberra Times. I previously covered health for the masthead, and was a trainee before that. I have written on courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.