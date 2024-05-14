Intriguing battle of the two-year-olds opens Kensington races: Best tips and race-by- race analysis

Keen on 3. Megastar Heart, who raced well on debut at Kembla Grange 18 days ago and expecting him to improve sharply from that race experience. After chasing a fast tempo and accelerating hard, the colt's effort had merit, and he went down fighting to finish second. Further, that race rated highly relative to the day, and the margin spread throughout confirmed the quality. He has come in on a strong base figure, and all key indicators suggest he can only step off that performance with the rise in trip being ideal. In addition, he can roll forward, have first use of the track, and take some catching.