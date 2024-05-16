The Canberra Times
Can the ANU dismantle the protest camp?

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
May 16 2024 - 11:38am
The leadership of the Australian National University has given seven students involved in the pro-Palestine campus camp until Friday to clear their tents or face disciplinary action.

