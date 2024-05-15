Claims Gina Rinehart lobbied national gallery to remove portrait of her

Gina Rinehart has asked the National Gallery of Australia to remove a portrait of her from an exhibition, according to media reports.
Ms Rinehart has lobbied the gallery to remove a portrait by Archibald Prize-winning artist Vincent Namatjira, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
The gallery has also reportedly received complaints about the portrait by people associated with the mining billionaire.
She has been accused of directly lobbying National Gallery of Australia director Nick Mitzevich and chair Ryan Stokes to remove it.
It is one of 21 displayed together on a wall for the Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour exhibition.
Other people portrayed in the display include Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles, Julia Gillard, Ned Kelly and Cathy Freeman.
At the opening of the exhibition, Mr Namatjira said he used portraiture to explore power and wealth.
"I started painting portraits because I was interested in people and power and wealth and politics," he said.
"For me portraiture is a way of putting me, myself in somebody else's shoes, as well as to share with the viewer what it might be like in my shoes.
"It's also a way for me to look at the history of this country, to ask who has the power and why?"
Gina Rinehart has been reported as Australia's richest person for many years, with Forbes estimating her wealth as $30.2 billion.
She is executive chairwoman of mining company Hancock Prospecting, which was founded by her father Lang Hancock.
The National Gallery said it welcomed "the public having a dialogue on our collection and displays".
"Since 1973, when the National Gallery acquired Jackson Pollocks' Blue Poles, there has been a dynamic discussion on the artistic merits of works in the national collection, and/or on display at the gallery," it said in a statement.
"We present works of art to the Australian public to inspire people to explore, experience and learn about art."
Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour exhibition is free to the public and open until July 21.
