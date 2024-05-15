The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Claims Gina Rinehart lobbied national gallery to remove portrait of her

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:25pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gina Rinehart has asked the National Gallery of Australia to remove a portrait of her from an exhibition, according to media reports.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am City reporter at The Canberra Times. I previously covered health for the masthead, and was a trainee before that. I have written on courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.