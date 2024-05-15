Fraser retreat where renowned broadcaster Sir David Attenborough came to visit up for sale

Nestled in the tranquil outskirts of Canberra, an expansive family retreat where the world-renowned palaeontologist Dr Alex Ritchie once hosted British broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough is up for sale.
Ritchie and his wife relocated to 31 Daley Crescent, Fraser, 12 years ago to be near their daughter and grandchildren. Richie passed away in November last year.
Daughter Shona Ritchie said that when her parents moved to Canberra, her mother insisted the property must have views, while her father wanted lots of storage.
As a result, their house captures the surrounding hills and mountains and delivers a versatile layout with ample storage.
Set on a 1156-square-metre block, the well-presented main house has substantial living space, including formal and informal living rooms, a fully equipped kitchen with European appliances, and four bedrooms - the main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe.
It also has a double garage and two further car spaces.
In 2020, Shona Ritchie constructed a two-bedroom granny flat extension so she could be close to her ageing parents.
The two residences offer separate entries for privacy, but have shared access through a lockable internal laundry and the expansive shared rear deck.
Alex Ritchie was a world-class scientist who led key discoveries, including the excavation of 4000 fish fossils from the Devonian period near the town of Canowindra, just two hours north-west of Canberra, in 1993.
The excavation helped to unveil events that occurred more than 360 million years ago and garnered significant global attention.
Ritchie's contribution is on display at the Canowindra Age of Fishes Museum, which is one of only two fish fossil museums in the world and a National Heritage site.
Nearly 20 years after the discovery, Ritchie shared the findings with the museum's most famous visitor.
He personally invited Sir David Attenborough to view the site upon learning he would be coming to Australia and the nation's capital for a visit.
Agent Jonny Warren from Jonny Warren Properties said there had been strong interest in the Fraser property.
"This home is not only a place of personal joy but also of significant honour, holding the unique distinction of having hosted Sir David Attenborough, with whom the home owner shared common interests as a renowned palaeontologist," he said.
"The home owners ... hope that the new inhabitants will create as many special memories [there] as they have over the years."
The property is scheduled to be auctioned at 10am on Saturday, May 25.
