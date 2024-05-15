Coins fit for a king on their way to Buckingham Place

Coins featuring the King's effigy will be soon on their way to Buckingham Palace.
They are a gift from the Royal Australian Mint to King Charles III.
It comes as next Tuesday will see the King's effigy on all six Australian coins - the 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1 and $2.
The gift to the King is a proof base metal set containing all six Australian standard coins featuring His Majesty's effigy.
It follows the tradition of the palace receiving the first issues of new coins, with Prince Philip having received the first full set of decimal coins bearing the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, when he opened the Mint in 1965.
Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said it was the first time in the Royal Australian Mint's 59-year history that it changed the monarch on its full suite of legal coins.
"The change of monarch was a significant undertaking that involved multiple stakeholders including the Royal Mint in Wales, the Australian Government and Buckingham Palace," he said.
"The production of the coins also required design, engineering and production expertise at the Royal Australian Mint to ensure the coins were manufactured effectively across all denominations, sizes and metals."
The King's effigy replaced the late Queen's on the obverse of coins late last year. Queen Elizabeth II reigned from 1952 until her passing in 2022, making it the first time in 70 years that Australia's coins feature the effigy of a King, rather than a Queen.
"The new $1 coin is now in circulation and the 5c and $2 rolls were recently released," Mr Gordon said.
"Next Tuesday will be a momentous occasion for Australia. The King Charles effigy will be available on all six circulating coins."
Both the King Charles III 2024 Six-Coin Uncirculated Year Set ($40) and the King Charles III 2024 Six-Coin Proof Year Set ($150) will be released on Tuesday via EQL ballot (closes Tuesday at 8.30am), Mint Coin Shop (Canberra Museum and Gallery location) from 8.30am, Mint Contact Centre on 1300 652 020 from 8.30am and from participating authorised distributors.
