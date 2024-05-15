Liberals, Labor set for fiery debate on 17,000 APS jobs

The Coalition has lashed what it calls an explosion in the size of the federal public service, setting up a fiery debate with Labor over how best to resource government services.
The overall size of the Australian Public Service workforce has increased by 17,289 roles between the May 2023 and May 2024 budgets, in the biggest increase in at least 15 years.
While the Albanese government has revealed 12,042 new APS roles in the 2024-25 financial year, it has also revised figures from the 2023-24 budget up to about 15,000, from the 10,000 it had announced last year.
"The number of public servants under Labor has exploded but no one in government can explain what taxpayers are getting for their money," said the Liberals' spokesperson on the public service, Jane Hume.
"This budget has confirmed that since the election Labor have created 36,000 more public servant positions."
The 36,000 figure refers to the overall year-on-year increase in the size of the federal bureacracy since Labor's first budget in October 2022.
The budget papers use the Average Staffing Level measurement, which is an average of employees receiving salaries and wages over the financial year. It differs from a total headcount of workers.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has hit back at the Liberals as "the party of robodebt", defending the increase as an investment in essential services.
"We've got to hold them to account on this rubbish that you don't need public servants to deliver services to the people in Australia, it's just not right," she said.
"And look what we inherited from them - the party of robodebt should have no credibility on the public service."
In particular, Services Australia has received $1.8 billion over the next three years to go towards frontline services.
Its ASL will grow by 1717 in the 2024-25 financial year, while there will also be money for 3000 additional roles announced in November 2023.
The Department of Veterans' Affairs will also receive a significant investment of $186 million over four years to speed up its claims processing - though its staffing will not increase markedly.
The new jobs are part of an election commitment to slash spending on outsourced labour, and rebuild the capability of the public service.
The government has announced a total $4 billion in expected savings by mid 2028, from slashing labour hire, consultants and contractors.
The government will test its progress with a second audit of external labour spending in the 2024-25 financial year.
