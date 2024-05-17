Scone preview: Best tips and race-by-race analysis for Saturday's races

1. Amendable is on a Stradbroke path but this looks a perfect assignment for him on the way through. He has been tasked with carrying the top weight of 60kg but three of his past four starts have been in Group One company. The latest two at weight for age. He may have been flattered by the heavy track and his position in running in the All Aged Stakes four weeks ago but that's by far the best last start performance anything in the field produced as a lead in to this. The cherry on top is how kind the map looks for this four-year-old. Despite his CV, he has only won two from 14 but he looks well placed to make that three on Saturday.