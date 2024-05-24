Three years after approval, this public housing site is still vacant

A block of land is sitting vacant in Kingston, three years after a proposal to build a new public housing complex was approved.
Residents have grown tired of the empty block, unhappy with the lack of progress while more than 3000 people wait for public housing.
The ACT government says it plans to begin work in 2025, though a new builder has not yet been selected for the project.
Plans for a unit complex at 27 and 29 Howitt Street, Kingston have been in the works for several years.
An initial development application was submitted in late 2020 for a three-storey complex with 12 public housing units.
Approval was granted in June 2021 and the existing public housing duplex was demolished the following month.
The two properties were vacant at the time, an ACT government spokesperson confirmed.
Challenges then arose with the contracted builder, stalling construction progress.
An ACT government spokesperson said the contractor was "unable to fulfil its obligations due to internal issues".
"Consequently, the ACT government was required to undertake a lengthy process of releasing the successful tenderer," they said.
The spokesperson said there was a new tender process in 2023 which included a "substantial redesign" to achieve "value for money".
The average wait time for standard public housing is about five years and four months, the latest ACT government data shows.
Those approved for high needs housing are waiting more than three years and three months, on average.
Meanwhile, the wait time for priority housing, which includes people who are homeless or experiencing domestic violence, is 232 days.
As at May 6, there were 3189 people on the ACT public housing waiting list.
Residents say one of the duplex homes on Howitt Street was vacant for several years before it was demolished.
Kingston resident Lucille Rogers said by the time the unit complex was completed, the site would have been vacant for nearly 10 years.
She said governments were taking too long to build public housing for people in need.
"It's obvious we need more housing in Australia," Ms Rogers said.
"Employ more people to deal with it, and streamline it somehow or rather. It's not rocket science."
A Howitt Street resident, who did not wish to be named, said she would be happy to see construction begin.
"Because people are struggling, it's not all rosy," she said.
In May, an amended development application for the project was approved by the ACT planning authority.
The amendment increased the number of homes to 16 and removed a two-storey block at the rear. The complex will comprise 14 one-bedroom units and two, two-bedroom types.
An ACT government spokesperson said a new builder would be appointed after a tender process later this year.
"Works are expected to start on site in early 2025 pending any other unforeseen delays," they said.
