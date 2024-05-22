Ever want to read your poetry aloud in public? Here's your chance

May 26: At the Book Cow at 11am will be the launch of The Adventures of Chicken Wiggle by Alexandra Hughes. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 26: A Brush with Poetry: Spend a Sunday afternoon soaking up contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's open mic soirée. 15 Queen Street, Binalong, 1.30pm for 2pm. Free event. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
May 26: Canberra writer Karen Viggers will discuss her novel Sidelines at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 27: That Poetry Thing at Smith's Alternative has its Big Open Mic at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm). You have three minutes on stage with your poetry. Sign up on the night (come about 6.30pm and talk to Merri, the MC for the night). See: smithsalternative.com.
May 29: At Asia Bookroom at 6pm, Marnie Feneley will discuss her latest book Reconstructing God: Style, Hydraulics, Political Power and Angkor's West Mebon Visnu. RSVP by 5.30pm on Tuesday May 28 to 6251 5191 or books@asiabookroom.com. Entry by gold coin donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
May 29: Join author Catherine McCullagh and Living Arts Canberra's Barbie Robinson at 6pm at The Book Cow bookshop in Kingston as they discuss the latest trends in writing, reading and publishing. This event will mark the launch of McCullagh's latest book, Power and Obsession, based on the premise that Britain lost World War II and was invaded. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 29: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Sharlene Allsopp's The Great Undoing. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 5: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the launch of Praying for Sunlight, Waiting for Rain, by Kieran Donaghue. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
June 5: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, crime writers Sulari Gentill and Chris Hammer will be in conversation with reviewer Anna Steele, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. $15 Friends, $20 non-members. See: nla.gov.au.
June 6: At 6pm at Big River Distilling with Paperchain Books is a conversation with Victoria Purman, author of The Radio Hour. Tickets at bigriverdistilling.com.au.
June 6: At the Book Cow at 6pm, the Rainbow Holstein Book Club will meet at Ambi's Chai in Kingston to discuss Fox's book, The Quiet and the Loud. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 11: At the Book Cow at 6pm, B.M. Carroll, author of One of Us Is Missing, will be in conversation with Petronella McGovern. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 12: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm, historian Iain McCalman will be in conversation with Danielle Clode on his latest book John Busst: Bohemian Artist and Saviour of Reef and Rainforest. Free, registration essential at harryhartog.com.au.
June 13: Jennifer Rayner will be in conversation with Tom Lowrey on her new book Climate Clangers The Bad Ideas Blocking Real Action. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 15: At Muse at 4pm, Amy Brown will be in conversation about her book, My Brilliant Sister, with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 18: Nick Bryant will be in conversation on his new book, The Forever War. America's unending conflict with itself, with Mark Kenny. RSSS auditorium ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 19: Canberra author Kaaron Warren will be in conversation with Daniel O'Malley on her new book, The Under History, a haunting tale of loss and self-preservation. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 25: Canberra author Michael Brissenden will be in conversation with Mike Bowers on his new crime fiction novel, Smoke. What Secrets Lie in the Ashes. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
