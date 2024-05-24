Is this the best trekking destination you've never heard of?

If you don't know much about Tajikistan, you may not think of it as a country for hiking, but it's one of the best things you can do here (probably in second place to exploring the heritage of the Silk Road). Traditionally, it was the Pamir Mountains in the east of the country that got most of the attention from hikers because of the monumental peaks soaring up to 7000 metres. But that also made trips there much more challenging. Here in the Fann Mountains, the treks are still not for the faint-hearted - but they're much more accessible for average travellers who want to spend a few days in the wilderness as part of a broader holiday to Central Asia.