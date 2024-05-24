The Canberra Times

Is this the best trekking destination you've never heard of?

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
May 25 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taking a well-earned breather. Picture by Michael Turtle
Taking a well-earned breather. Picture by Michael Turtle

When you're trekking uphill, there's always a moment when you wonder why you're doing it, as each step hurts a little bit more. It's even harder when you're at altitude and, on this occasion, I'm pretty high up, heading towards a pass 3200 metres above sea level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.