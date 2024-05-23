The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Raiders rule out mid-season player trade with Knights

RD
By Robert Dillon
May 23 2024 - 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner has ruled out a mid-season trade of players that would potentially have fast-tracked James Schiller's arrival at the Newcastle Knights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.