Best VPS hosting Australia 2024

This is branded content for Green Wall.

The demand for robust, scalable, and efficient web hosting solutions is at an all-time high in Australia.



Among these solutions, Virtual Private Servers (VPS) stand out as a preferred choice for businesses seeking a balance between the affordability of shared hosting and the performance and flexibility of dedicated servers.



In this article, we will explore the best VPS hosting options available in Australia for 2024, carefully comparing their features, pricing, reliability, and customer support.



Whether you're a startup looking to launch your first website, or a growing enterprise needing more control and resources, our comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision to select the ideal VPS provider that aligns with your specific needs and budget constraints.

#1. HostPapa - Best VPS hosting provider in Australia



Entry-level plan

VPS Price: $19.99/month

Storage: 60GB SSD Storage

Bandwidth: 1TB

RAM: 2GB

Top-tier plan

VPS Price: $249.99/month

Storage: 1TB SSD Storage

Bandwidth: 8TB

RAM: 32GB

HostPapa stands out as the best VPS hosting provider in Australia, thanks to its exceptional blend of performance, reliability, and customer support.



Renowned for its robust infrastructure, HostPapa offers high-speed SSDs and guaranteed resources, ensuring optimal performance and minimal downtime. Their VPS hosting packages are highly customisable, allowing businesses to scale resources as needed without paying for unnecessary extras.

What really sets HostPapa apart is their commitment to customer support, with 24/7 access to knowledgeable and friendly support staff via phone, email, or live chat.



Additionally, their eco-friendly hosting solutions appeal to environmentally conscious businesses looking to minimise their digital footprint.



This combination of powerful features, scalable solutions, dedicated support, and environmental responsibility makes HostPapa an excellent choice for Australian businesses seeking a reliable VPS host.

Key features

Business email included

Over 400 tools and apps

Award winning customer support

Free domains and SSL

Free domain transfer and website migration

cPanel support

Free Cloudflare CDN

Pros:

5 different plans to choose from, so you can find the most suitable for your business

Quickest loading times

30-day money-back guarantee

24-hour customer support

Cons:

Automated backups are not available on the cheaper plans

#2. Hostinger

Entry-level plan

VPS Price: $4.99 USD/month

Storage: 50GB NVMe Storage

Bandwidth: 4TB

RAM: 4GB

Top-tier plan

VPS Price: $19.99 USD/month

Storage: 400GB NVMe Storage

Bandwidth: 32TB

RAM: 32GB

Hostinger emerges as a standout choice for budget-conscious businesses in Australia seeking reliable VPS hosting.



With packages starting at just $4.99 USD per month, Hostinger combines affordability with some features that rival those offered by more expensive providers. Hostinger also includes access to Zyro, a user-friendly website builder, free of charge, with optional upgrades available for enhanced functionality.

At the high end, large enterprises can find incredible value in the $19.99 USD/month plan, which includes 32GB of RAM, 32TB of bandwidth, and an eight-core processor, making Hostinger a top choice for those looking to maximise their investment without compromising on quality.



Despite its relatively modest market reach and basic feature set, Hostinger delivers over 99% uptime, free SSL certificates, and advanced Bitninja security, ensuring that cost efficiency doesn't come at the expense of performance or safety.

Key features

Over 200 web templates

Free SSL

Free backups on a daily and weekly basis

One-click WordPress install

cPanel support

Root access

Bitninja security

Informational knowledge base

Pros:

Extremely affordable pricing

Excellent security and speed

Very reliable hosting

Free website transfer and domain

Cons:

Customer support is slower than others

#3. Bluehost

Entry-level plan

VPS Price: $48.02/month

Storage: 120GB SSD Storage

Bandwidth: Unmetered

RAM: 2GB

Top-tier plan

VPS Price: $108.06/month

Storage: 240GB SSD Storage

Bandwidth: Unmetered

RAM: 8GB

Bluehost has established itself as a reliable company in the VPS hosting market since its inception in 2006.



Despite intense competition, they continue to rank highly among hosting providers, largely due to their longstanding reputation for stability and reliability.

Their VPS hosting services are priced across three tiers, catering to a range of needs and budgets-from a basic plan at $48.02 per month to their premium offering at $108.06 per month.



The mid-range option, priced at $63.03 per month, strikes a balance between affordability and performance, providing customers with 165GB of SSD storage, 4GB of RAM, and a dual-core processor.



This blend of advanced technology, robust infrastructure, and competitive pricing makes Bluehost a compelling choice for businesses looking for a trustworthy and efficient VPS hosting solution.

Key features

Unmetered bandwidth

Free backups

Multi-server management

Free SSL

Built-in FTP client

24/7 support including live chat, email and phone

Pros:

Reputable company, established in 2006

Excellent consistent performance

Reasonably priced for the features offered

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Site migration comes with a fee

#4. HostGator

Entry-level plan

VPS Price: $36.99 USD/month

Storage: 120GB SSD Storage

Bandwidth: Unmetered

RAM: 2GB

Top-tier plan

VPS Price: $95.99 USD/month

Storage: 240GB SSD Storage

Bandwidth: Unmetered

RAM: 8GB

HostGator is widely acclaimed not just for its superior shared hosting services but also for its excellent VPS hosting capabilities, making it a top choice in Australia.



HostGator distinguishes itself from the competition with its unique 45-day money-back guarantee, which is longer than most other providers offer. This guarantee reflects HostGator's confidence in their service quality and their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Additionally, HostGator is known for its reliable uptime, comprehensive security measures, and scalable server options, which cater to a variety of business needs, from small personal blogs to large enterprise websites.

Key features

Managed and semi-managed options

2GB - 8GB RAM

RAID-10 storage

Root access

120GB - 240GB storage options

WordPress hosting

Pros:

Extremely reliable hosting service

24/7 phone, chat and email support

Free content transfers

45-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

cPanel is not included, but can be added for an additional monthly fee

#5. InMotion Hosting

Entry-level plan

VPS Price: $14.99 USD/month

Storage: 160GB SSD Storage

Bandwidth: 5TB

RAM: 8GB

Top-tier plan

VPS Price: $44.99 USD/month

Storage: 460GB NVMe Storage

Bandwidth: Unlimited

RAM: 32GB

InMotion Hosting is another top choice due to its balance of cost, reliability, and performance. InMotion's VPS hosting is rich in features, including free server management, free backups, and real-time redundancy to ensure maximum uptime and data integrity.



Their VPS plans also come with high-performance SSDs that dramatically enhance website speed and responsiveness, a crucial factor for boosting user satisfaction and SEO rankings.

InMotion Hosting offers a range of scalable options that allow businesses to grow seamlessly; users can start with a more basic setup and upgrade as their needs expand.



The company's commitment to reliable customer service, evidenced by 24/7 live technical support and an extended 90-day money-back guarantee, makes it a trusted choice for businesses looking for a dependable VPS hosting solution.

Key features

Unlimited bandwidth on higher-tier plans

Up to 16 vCPU cores and 32GB RAM

Over 400 apps to choose from

Managed WordPress hosting

24/7 phone, chat and email support

Unlimited websites and domains

Pros:

24/7 on-site monitoring

Top-quality customer support

Single logins for domains, cPanel and billing

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

To sign up, you need to speak to InMotion Hosting on the phone, for fraud protection reasons

How to choose a VPS hosting provider

The first step in this process is to assess your specific needs. Consider the nature of your website and what it requires in terms of resources such as CPU, RAM, storage, and bandwidth.



Websites that handle heavy traffic or run complex applications will need more robust VPS plans with higher resource allocations.



Additionally, evaluate whether you require managed or unmanaged VPS hosting. Managed VPS is ideal for users without technical server management skills or those who prefer to focus on their business rather than server maintenance, as it includes system updates, security patches, and sometimes even regular backups.



Conversely, unmanaged VPS might suit those who have the technical expertise and prefer to have full control over their server environment.

Once you've outlined your needs, compare potential VPS providers based on several key factors. Uptime reliability is paramount look for a provider with a strong track record of high uptime rates, typically anything above 99.95%.



Check out the provider's security offerings; features like firewalls, intrusion detection, and DDoS protection are vital for safeguarding your data.



Speed is another critical aspect, so consider providers that offer SSD storage and adequate connectivity options that ensure quick load times for your visitors.



Customer support is also a significant consideration; ensure that the provider offers 24/7 support via multiple channels like phone, email, and live chat. Finally, consider the pricing and scalability options.



A good VPS provider should offer flexible plans that allow you to easily upgrade resources as your site grows. By carefully considering these aspects, you can choose the best VPS hosting provider that best fits your specific requirements.

Conclusion

Selecting the best VPS hosting provider in Australia for 2024 involves a careful analysis of your particular needs and a thorough comparison of available options.



With the evolving demands of websites and applications, it's crucial to choose a VPS host that not only meets your current requirements but also anticipates future growth and scalability.



Providers like HostPapa, Hostinger, and Bluehost each offer unique advantages, from cost-effectiveness to high performance and excellent customer support.



Whether you are a small business owner, a developer, or manage a large enterprise, the right VPS hosting service can significantly impact your online success.

