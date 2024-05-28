'Vague' instructions on QoNs not useful, Clerk of the Senate says

Some advice circulated by the Prime Minister's Office on answering questions during estimates was contrary to "the freest possible flow of information", the Clerk of the Senate says.
In a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday morning, Liberal senator Simon Birmingham asked Richard Pye about a document circulated by the PMO, which provided advice and templates to departments and ministerial offices on answering Senate estimates Questions on Notice (QoNs).
The document, first uncovered by Capital Brief, is focused mainly on repetitive whole of Australian government questions from the opposition.
It urges departments to rely on publicly available information to answer questions, or refer to previous QoNs or other agencies.
Mr Pye, who is the chief adviser on matters relating to the business and procedures of the Senate and its committees, said the document contained some advice he disagreed with.
"I thought it had some useful parts but I think it also provided some advice that I wouldn't have provided myself," Mr Pye told Senator Birmingham.
"I think it's lovely that someone thinks to put together a template that people can use to answer questions where questions are asked of all departments and agencies, which is something that is quite common.
"I don't think that instructions that suggest being vague are useful instructions and I think there were some examples being given within that document that suggested people be less clear than perhaps they could be."
The document, which has since been made public, contains a list of common questions, with templates for responses.
Most suggested responses are vague in nature, with the document encouraging respondents to only include necessary information, and avoid "justification or additional context".
"I think to an extent there's suggestions in there that go contrary to the advice in the government guidelines for official witnesses before committees which I mentioned before, which suggests the freest possible flow of information."
The Department of the Senate did not assist in drafting the document, officials told the estimates hearing.
While the opposition has criticised the advice, claiming Labor is avoiding transparency, the government says it has been swamped by "silly questions", and is trying to streamline answers.
Labor politicians have said their government is on track to answer more questions than any previous government.
