DPS boss says he's 'endured' violations of privacy over media reports

The Department of Parliamentary Services boss says he has "endured repeated violation" of his personal privacy over what he called "malicious and gossip-laden" allegations of a relationship with a former senior official in his department.
In a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday, Rob Stefanic was questioned about a report from The Australian that he, at some stage, was in a relationship with Cate Saunders, who served as a deputy secretary at his department from 2020 to April 2023.
Responding to questions from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts about the nature of his relationship with Ms Saunders, Mr Stefanic cited personal privacy and a lack of relevance, but did confirm that he had not been in a relationship with her while he was her boss.
He declined to comment further when asked whether he had ever been in a relationship with the former deputy secretary.
"I might address the elephant in the room," he told senators, as he responded to Senator Roberts' line of questioning.
"In recent weeks I've had to endure inquiries and media reports reflecting adversely on my integrity, reports based on malicious and gossip-laden information.
"I've endured repeated violation of my personal privacy based on an alleged public interest.
"I'll readily address questions about my integrity as is relevant to public confidence in my role as a parliamentary service leader, however respectfully, I'm not prepared to subject further my family members to further personal privacy intrusions."
Senator Roberts pushed back that Mr Stefanic, and Ms Saunders, were paid by the taxpayer and had both collected salaries upwards of $400,000.
"I can assure you Senator, as I have unsuccessfully tried to communicate to members of the media that I have taken all reasonable steps to manage and declare any conflicts of interest as has been appropriate," Mr Stefanic said.
He added that these reports were "not new", and that his "privacy has already been considerably violated in this process".
"I really am not prepared to entertain any questions that speak to my personal privacy," he said.
Questioned by Liberal senator Jane Hume on the same topic, Mr Stefanic said he had declared a "perceived" conflict of interest relating to Ms Saunders on August 26, 2022, to the former Parliamentary Service Commissioner.
The commissioner at the time was Peter Woolcott, who was also the Public Service commissioner. Mr Stefanic said no documentation was produced as a result of the declaration.
He declared the conflict to the current President of the Senate on June 20, 2023, saying, "It was more about managing perceptions of conflict, rather than actual conflict."
He said after seeking further advice from the current Parliamentary Service Commissioner, Gordon de Brouwer, he decided to make the formal conflict declaration to the president.
Ms Saunders was seconded to Services Australia in April 2023, but left the public service in October 2023.
She received a severance and payment in lieu of $315,125.85 from Services Australia.
