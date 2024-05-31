Training professionals to meet the energy demands of the future

Become a cable jointer, powerline worker or electrical technician with 129 apprenticeship positions available in regional, rural and remote NSW and Southern Queensland on offer for 2025. Picture supplied

"Endless opportunities and possibilities" are on offer for the next generation of apprentices and trainees at Essential Energy.

There are 103 roles available in regional, rural and remote NSW and Southern Queensland on offer for 2025. These include cable jointers, powerline workers and electrical technicians.

The award-winning apprenticeship program is expected to be in high demand after 144 positions were filled across 77 locations in 2023 for the 2024 apprentice intake.



Former apprentice and now a zone substation electrical technician at the Tamworth Depot, Brianna Beattie, began her apprenticeship as a 16-year-old on her L-plates.

"The team here not only supported me through my apprenticeship but would pick me up and let me drive into the substation each day," she said.

"They were more than happy for me to drive, so I was always the designated driver on jobs. I got my learner hours up in no time. They also encouraged me to get my heavy rigid licence."

Former apprentice and now a zone substation electrical technician at the Tamworth Depot, Brianna Beattie. Picture supplied

Brianna is following in her dad's footsteps who also started as an apprentice.

"My dad also started as an apprentice, so having the support from him and others has been amazing and really highlights the extended family nature of working here," she said.

The Essential Energy apprenticeship program is widely recognised for its high completion rates with 93 per cent of Essential Energy apprentices graduating compared to the national average of 63 per cent.

More than 90 per cent of apprentices remain with the business after completing their apprenticeship, with one in four promoted into higher level technical and supervisory roles.

Essential Energy builds, operates and maintains one of Australias largest electricity distribution networks, servicing 890,00 customers across regional, rural and remote communities. Picture supplied

Renewable energy shift makes apprenticeship even more exciting

Essential Energy's apprentices are the next generation of employees who will be able to take on everything from powerlines to powering next-generation battery systems.

"The rapid transition to renewable energy is driving significant changes in the electricity supply industry, with new technologies and business models emerging to support the integration of intermittent renewable energy sources," Essential Energy's Chief People Officer Amalie Smith said.

"This requires new skills and competencies across the industry, including areas such as energy storage, demand response and grid management.

"Now is still the most exciting time ever to start an apprenticeship or traineeship in our sector.

Essential Energys next generation of apprentices and trainees are rolling up their sleeves and leading the charge of our future energy needs. Picture supplied

"The opportunities and possibilities are endless. The jobs of the future are still being defined, which is one of the attractions for people entering the industry now.

"We aren't just offering people a job, we are offering them a stimulating long-term career."

"We are nurturing a diverse and highly skilled workforce to support a renewable energy future, but we recognise that the capability can't be developed overnight.