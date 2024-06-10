Canberra nursing sector's big win

Savour your eggs on toast this morning because it may be a little harder to get your hands on the next carton. Shoppers have been urged not to panic buy after the mounting bird flu outbreak prompted Coles to restrict customers to just two cartons each. And here we were thinking "panic buying" was a phrase confined to the pandemic. This explainer will help you catch up on the issue.
In good news today, more than 130 nurses will be hired in Canberra to help expand the range of wards with minimum nurse-to-patient ratios. Lucy Bladen reports one nurse to four patients will soon be required on wards including maternity, cancer services, palliative care and the neonatal intensive care unit.
And if you've driven past the old Northbourne Flats now renovated and overlooked by shiny, big apartment buildings and wondered how they've scrubbed up, Brittney Levinson takes you inside.
After a lovely clear day to celebrate the King's big day, overnight temperatures snuck down to -2.1 degrees. We'll likely only hit 12 degrees today as more rain arrives in the afternoon.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.