Canberra nursing sector's big win

Updated June 11 2024 - 6:16am, first published 12:00am
Savour your eggs on toast this morning because it may be a little harder to get your hands on the next carton. Shoppers have been urged not to panic buy after the mounting bird flu outbreak prompted Coles to restrict customers to just two cartons each. And here we were thinking "panic buying" was a phrase confined to the pandemic. This explainer will help you catch up on the issue.

