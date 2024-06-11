Cold Chisel comes to Canberra

It's a day for the return of some legends and a happy dose of nostalgia in Canberra. After initially snubbing Canberra for their 50th anniversary tour, Cold Chisel has announced the band will be coming here in November. Megan Doherty reports Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss and co heard the fan outcry and added the Patrick White Lawns to their schedule.
In news that should excite every Canberran - and hopefully more than a few visitors - yesterday's announcement of a deal between the ACT government and Telstra means the landmark tower on Black Mountain will reopen some day. Three years after its "indefinite" closure, Jasper Lindell reports plans are underway to refurb and reopen it. But no word yet if the revolving restaurant will reopen.
Speaking of old restaurants, food writer Chris Hansen takes us on a journey down memory lane with an extract of his book on the Canberra food scene. Remember places like The Green Herring, Fringe Benefits, Con's Seafood Restaurant or Vivaldis?
Amid the nostalgia, there's plenty of news too, including Labor's election pledge to cut the number of pokies in Canberra (don't get too excited, it's a very long-term commitment) and fast-track cashless machines.
On the weather front, it's been a milder night of with a low of 9 degrees and we'll have a partly cloudy day, with a possible shower and a top of 13 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
