Cold Chisel comes to Canberra

Updated June 12 2024 - 5:49am, first published 12:00am
It's a day for the return of some legends and a happy dose of nostalgia in Canberra. After initially snubbing Canberra for their 50th anniversary tour, Cold Chisel has announced the band will be coming here in November. Megan Doherty reports Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss and co heard the fan outcry and added the Patrick White Lawns to their schedule.

