The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Subscriber

Jason Pikula-Carroll jailed for 30 years over role in 'cowardly' murder of Eden Waugh

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:50pm, first published December 1 2020 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jason Pikula-Carroll did not fire the bullet that killed Canberra artist Eden Waugh, but "the instigator" of the "cowardly" murder will spend just as long in jail as the gunman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.