Hidden forts have all but vanished

Last week: Congratulations to Jordan Gannaway of Holder who just beat Mark Evans of Griffith to correctly identify last week's photo (inset) as part of the Veterans Sculpture, located on Whittle Street, just behind the Hughes Shops. The sculpture, created by Colonel Richard Berrett, with assistance from the Hughes Community Shed, ADFA Cadets, Council of the Ageing ACT and with funding from the ACT Office of Seniors and Veterans, honours the sacrifice of those who have served in the Australian Defence Forces. The morse code on each panel depicts the names of the military personnel commemorated in the street names in Hughes. If you were trying to make out the morse code, it would have been tough. Colin Whittaker who submitted the photo reveals "I took the photo from inside so that the daylight shone through the holes, so it's actually back to front". Reading it the right way round, it reads COLVIN and BRAND, a reference to Admiral Sir Ragnar Colvin and Major General Charles Brand after whom nearby streets are named.