New-wave Chinese restaurant promises Canberra's best duck

Given the confident statement about having the best duck in town, we order a half serve ($52.80). I love the Chinese tradition that so many prices have the number eight in them. In addition to the luckiness of eight, the number is symmetrical and even, representing harmony and balance. The Chinese will never be accused of under-thinking these things. The duck is very good, without blowing my mind. The best I've ever had was at Spring Moon at the Peninsula in Hong Kong, but that was triple the price and two decades ago. This one is certainly one of the best in this town and is more than enough to feed a hungry family of four. The five-year-old rates the pancakes as a 10 and discovers that they can be used for wrapping dumplings, fried rice and egg custard as well. Lucky she can't reach the Weet-Bix.