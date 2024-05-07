The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

New-wave Chinese restaurant promises Canberra's best duck

By Chris Hansen
May 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since Canberra's first Chinese restaurant, Happy's, opened back in 1962, the city has hosted a steady flow of Chinese restaurants that whisper tales of dynasties, dragons and distant kingdoms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.