Lolesio is out of a 'bad headspace' - and he hopes Wallabies are watching

Noah Lolesio admits he was "in a pretty bad headspace" before a stint in Toulon, but now the ACT Brumbies flyhalf has emerged as one of Australia's most consistent playmakers - and he hopes Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is watching.
The 24-year-old still struggles to sum up the roller coaster that saw him cast aside by former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones on the road to last year's World Cup.
But Lolesio - who has helped the Brumbies secure a top-four finish with two Super Rugby rounds still to play - says he can now deal with the anxiety which once followed him into games after a refreshing stint abroad which had Toulon officials trying to extend his stay.
"Time overseas was awesome. Just getting away from Australian rugby for a while, obviously last year happened. It was a bit of a, I won't say it ... It was a bit of a crazy moment, not even a crazy moment, I don't know what you'd call it," Lolesio said.
"I was in a pretty bad headspace rugby-wise before I headed to Toulon. Being over there just really refreshed my mindset, how to view things and put things into perspective, and I've taken that approach from my time in France back to the Brumbies.
"I'm trying to enjoy it. When we have bad days, it's not really that bad compared to if I was doing something else.
"I've just loosened myself up a bit. It's more having the licence to just play footy and not really restrict myself as I have in previous years.
"When I enjoy my footy, I tend to play well. In previous years I was probably a bit anxious, a bit nervous, tense myself up a bit coming into games. Now if I'm anxious, I realise it and turn it into more excitement and energy, which follows onto the games.
"I'm pretty pleased with how I've gone so far this season, but again, I won't be complacent either."
Asked if he thinks Schmidt is watching closely, Lolesio grinned: "I hope so."
Brumbies officials are mapping out plans for a home quarter-final with Stephen Larkham's side locked into a top-four finish with two rounds remaining in the regular season.
Wins over the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force would give the Brumbies a shot at a top-two finish, which would see them avoid a trip across the Tasman for a semi-final.
"It's massive. Home-field advantage in any finals game is good," Lolesio said.
"We love playing here, especially in the afternoon. Hopefully in the years following we can have more games in the afternoon, because it supports running rugby, which is what I love. It's a huge relief having home games in the finals, but again we'll just shift our focus onto the Rebels."
The Brumbies secured their place in the top four with a 31-24 win over the Crusaders after the hosts were awarded a penalty try at the death to secure their first win over a traditional rival since 2009, when Lolesio was just nine years old.
Lolesio's attempt at what could have been a match-winning penalty goal hit the upright - at which point all he could think was "brah, come on man" - before Crusaders lock Quinten Strange deliberately batted the ball dead.
Given the opportunity again, Lolesio wouldn't back down from the big moment.
"I didn't hesitate at all to take those points. Those are the moments that, as a goal kicker, you want," Lolesio said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.