'We know it's not good enough': Alaalatoa's warning for Brumbies scrum

Allan Alaalatoa has put the ACT Brumbies forward pack on notice as they close in on the Super Rugby finals, declaring "we know it's not good enough" after the scrum was dismantled by the Crusaders.
The Brumbies held on for a 31-24 win courtesy of a last-ditch penalty try - but Alaalatoa is far from satisfied after the visitors routinely broke the ACT front-row's connection at scrum time.
Alaalatoa says the Brumbies' mentality needs to change having struggled at set piece time in recent weeks, with major tests in the finals series looming after two more regular season games.
"We've been under pressure in that area for the last few weeks and as a forward pack, we know it's not good enough," Alaalatoa said.
"We knew today was going to be a huge test for us, and we didn't deliver again. It's probably something ingrained at the Brums, that pride in the set piece. It's something we always go back to that's probably going to get us out of trouble. Us as a pack, we've really got to believe in that.
"The front-row, we've got to look at that detail and see where we can be better. What we're delivering at the moment isn't good enough.
"Their second shove really broke our connection in the front row."
Crusaders captain Codie Taylor says his side "dominated a lot of areas, but when we made errors we paid for them" in the heartbreaking loss which dents the finals hopes of the reigning champions.
"[The scrum] a huge part of our game. It has been for a long time," Taylor said. "We've got world class front-rowers. We knew it was an area we could have a real good crack at and we felt like we got some very good pay out of it."
When you ask Brumbies great Jeremy Paul how it feels to stand inside the Canberra Stadium tunnel again, he has three words: "Mate, it's cold".
Paul joined members of the Brumbies' 2004 grand final-winning team for a reunion this week, marking 20 years since they beat the Crusaders on a record-breaking night in the capital.
"It's a good feeling, it's strange being back, particularly down at the stadium level. Being back down on the grass playing field is a bit nostalgic," Paul said.
Past players gathered at the Brumbies' state of the union lunch on Friday before celebrating the ACT's thrilling win over the Crusaders by breaking into the team song - not once but twice - in the change rooms.
Mark Chisholm joked he wouldn't dive too deep into how the celebrations played out - but you got the sense the old guard made the most of it.
Two had something else to celebrate at Friday's lunch, with Owen Finegan and David Giffin inducted into the Brumbies Legends group.
"There was only a handful of blokes that have really beaten the Crusaders. It's a special time, the 20-year anniversary with all of Bernie's mates," Alaalatoa said.
"It's a little reminder of how special this club is and who we're representing. We get to represent with the heritage jersey and all the players who were there before us, we thought about them out there today.
"It's really special to have them in the change room and to share their memories of when they were in the change room."
