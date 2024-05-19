The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police officer allegedly stabbed in head in Sydney

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 19 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man allegedly stabbed a police officer in the back of the head multiple times before telling officers to shoot him on Sunday afternoon, NSW Police said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am City reporter at The Canberra Times. I previously covered health for the masthead, and was a trainee before that. I have written on courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.