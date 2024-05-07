Gungahlin restaurant allegedly robbed with knife, crowbar

An Asian restaurant was allegedly robbed by two men carrying a knife and crowbar in Gungahlin on Tuesday.
The robbers allegedly entered the restaurant on Hibberson Street around 2am on May 7, when they were disturbed by the owner.
Police say the pair carried a knife and a crowbar and assaulted the owner before taking cash.
The two men were described as Caucasian, about 180cm (6') tall and were wearing black jackets and black tracksuit pants.
Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, including anyone who saw people or vehicles in the Hibberson Street area around 2am on Tuesday.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote 7742457. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.