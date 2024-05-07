'Fear for my safety every day': victim suffers after violent home invasion

The victim of a violent Oaks Estate home invasion last year said she feared the offender who broke her nose "will get out [of prison] and find me".
In a statement tendered to the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, the woman told of how she had required reconstructive facial surgery after the attack in her home by 44-year-old Jeremy Gilbey last year.
Gilbey and co-offender Melissa Goodwin, 41, have been in custody since their arrest in March last year. Both have been found guilty of multiple charges in relation to the attack.
"My nose is now visibly deformed and I have sinus and breathing difficulties every day," the victim said.
She said that she had been diagnosed with agoraphobia since the incident and despite living in a new residence, she was "still scared of him [Gilbey] and fear for my safety every day".
"I know he [Gilbey] is incarcerated; I know that one day he won't be and I have nightmares about that day," she said.
"It has affected my day-to-day activities and it can take me up to four hours to build up enough courage to leave the house and by then I am too exhausted to leave and so stay home.
"My body shuts down and I cannot function.
"The fact is that this is the second time this has happened and that I couldn't originally feel safe afterwards the first time."
Gilbey and Goodwin were due to be sentenced in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday. They appeared in the courtroom flanked by ACT Corrections officers.
Gilbey was to be sentenced on the more serious charges, including aggravated burglary, recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Police documents tendered in court alleged that Gilbey and Goodwin had "smashed" through the front door of the victim's Oaks Estate unit.
The documents described how Gilbey had approached the victim with a hammer. She had fallen to the ground where he then hit her across the eye with his fist. It was alleged the victim's nose was broken when Gilbey threw a mobile phone at her face.
Acting Justice Peter Berman had been due to sentence both offenders until he was made aware, through the victim impact statement, that Gilbey was allegedly in breach of previous good behaviour orders issued in the ACT Magistrates Court.
As not all parties involved had a chance to fully assess these court files, Acting Justice Berman ordered a further adjournment on a date yet to be determined.
