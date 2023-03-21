An Oaks Estate couple is behind bars after one of them allegedly broke a woman's nose with her own phone during a violent home invasion, leaving her in likely need of surgery.
Jeremy Adam Gilbey, 44, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday on seven charges, including aggravated burglary, recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Alleged co-offender Melissa Jean Goodwin, 41, also appeared before the court on charges of aggravated burglary, committing an act of indecency without consent and minor theft.
Police documents tendered to the court allege Gilbey and Goodwin "smashed" through the front door of the alleged victim's Oaks Estate unit around 1.30pm on Saturday.
Gilbey is accused of approaching the alleged victim, holding a hammer in his hand and raising it.
It is said Goodwin yelled: "No Jeremy, don't."
Gilbey is then accused of placing his free hand across the alleged victim's throat, forcing her to fall backwards to the ground before hitting her across the eye socket with his fist.
"[The alleged victim] struggled to breathe and attempted to bite [Gilbey's] hand as she kicked him," police allege.
Gilbey and Goodwin are alleged to have been looking for something, which they then thought could be on her person.
Police claim Gilbey then placed his knee on the alleged victim's throat to restrain her while Goodwin searched under her bra.
The court heard the pair stopped searching the alleged victim but, on his way out, Gilbey picked up the alleged victim's mobile phone and threw it directly at her face, "hitting her with force in the nose".
Police claim $500 in cash was in the alleged victim's handbag but was not taken.
Officers subsequently seized the hammer allegedly used in the incident, and arrested Gilbey and Goodwin.
The court heard the alleged victim was hospitalised after suffering a broken nose during the "protracted" attack Gilbey and Goodwin are accused of perpetrating.
Prosecutor Hannah Mitchell said the alleged victim would likely require reconstructive facial surgery.
Police are set to conduct further interviews with the alleged victim when she is medically fit to participate.
The court heard Gilbey had been on good behaviour orders in relation to a suspended jail sentence imposed over an attack on the same alleged victim.
Ms Mitchell noted Gilbey's "history of violence" towards the woman, claiming he could not "regulate his conduct", in her opposition to bail.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker refused Gilbey's bail application due to what she found was a likelihood of endangering the alleged victim's safety.
"I am clearly concerned about the complainant in this matter," Ms Walker said.
She noted the strength of the prosecution's case against he and Goodwin, whose bail application was also refused despite the alleged female offender stating she just wanted "to start fresh".
Goodwin, who also allegedly breached good behaviour orders, told the court she wanted nothing to do with the alleged victim and was only concerned about her two dogs.
The Chief Magistrate said with six prior convictions for failing to appear and the seriousness of the charges, Goodwin had very little incentive "to front up to court and engage in these proceedings".
Gilbey and Goodwin are set to return to court on May 2.
