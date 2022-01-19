news, crime,

Investigations continue by an AFP-led joint taskforce with ACT Policing, named Operation Pike, into a fire at Old Parliament House on December 30, which led to significant damage to the heritage-protected building. The taskforce has asked people who may have been at or near the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House around the time the fire started at its front doors, to come forward to assist the investigation. Three people have been arrested and are facing court charged with a range of offences for their alleged involvement in the fire. Investigators believe there are some people evacuated from the museum or who were nearby to the museum who may have left the area prior to police having the opportunity to speak to them. Those people could assist police in identifying other people involved. The damaging fire came after days of protests on the steps of the former parliament building, which included a smaller fire set under the portico. The protest group has expressed ties to the sovereign citizen movement, with members saying they do not recognise authorities and often asserting that police had "no jurisdiction" over them. The group is not connected to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy. READ ALSO: On Friday afternoon police officers removed tents at the protesters' camp near Old Parliament House, after weeks of tensions following the fire. The group have expressed ties to the sovereign citizen movement, with members saying they do not recognise authorities and often asserting that police had "no jurisdiction" over them. Anyone who was in the area at the time, who has such information, and who has not spoken to police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers ACT on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote reference 6993036. Information can be provided anonymously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

