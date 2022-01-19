news, crime,

An 81-year-old cyclist has been allegedly coward punched multiple times in an unprovoked mid-afternoon attack. ACT Policing said the man was riding his bike near the intersection of Cotter Road and Streeton Drive in Duffy about 3pm on Sunday, January 16, when he was assaulted. "The elderly cyclist was riding his bicycle on the Cotter Road footpath when he saw and waved towards the man who was on foot," ACT police said. IN OTHER NEWS: ACT Policing said after the two passed each other, the man punched the cyclist from behind multiple times, before running towards Wright. The alleged male offender is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 20 to 30 years of age, tall, and of slim build. He was wearing dark pants with a green top. ACT Policing is seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage. Anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7013825. Information can be provided anonymously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

