Canberra pass: tourism ticket, shuttle bus, could boost visits to city

A "Canberra pass" to provide entry to multiple ticketed exhibitions and shows is part of a suite of measures recommended to boost tourism in the nation's capital by a parliamentary inquiry.
Long derided as a place for out-of-touch politicians ensconced in the "Canberra bubble", the nation's capital harbours untapped opportunities to draw visitors, the inquiry found.
The recommendations are contained in the report of a joint parliamentary committee inquiry into fostering and promoting the significance of Australia's national capital, tabled on Monday.
In a forward to the report, committee chair Canberra MP Alicia Payne, said despite being Australia's capital city Canberra got a bad rap in the national conversation.
"We don't see the national pride in and affection for Canberra that would be desirable for our nation's capital," she wrote.
"Public discussion around our capital city is often critical."
Ms Payne said when Canberra "is dismissed in the way that has become commonplace, it discourages both domestic and international visitors from coming here".
"It is acceptable, or even politically advantageous, for public figures to criticise Canberra in a way it is not for any other city," she wrote.
"It is beyond time to change this narrative, to shine a light on, and build upon all our capital has to offer."
The inquiry report also recommended a feasibility study be conducted to examine "food and comfort options" at iconic Canberra lookouts including Mount Ainslie, Red Hill and Black Mountain.
Along with a single online visitor information platform to help tourists navigate the capital, the proposed Canberra pass would boost patronage of the nation's leading institutions and galleries, offering special "offers and discounts".
A shuttle bus would ferry tourists between key destinations such as Parliament House, Old Parliament House, the National Library, National Gallery of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery.
The report says the Canberra pass would be developed by the National Capital Authority, which would also work with the ACT government on the proposed website.
And it called for a review of the federally-funded Parliament and Civics Education Rebate (PACER) program, which subsidises school excursions to the capital for pupils from years 4 to 12, to "ensure that the program provides an opportunity for all Australian schools to participate".
The PACER program should be tailored "to suit schools' educational and travel needs", the report said. Its review would also consider:
Ms Payne said Canberra "belongs to all of us ... It is more than just a city. It is our meeting place, the centre of our democracy. It is an expression of who we are as a nation".
