Domestic violence victim feels 'judged' after assault left scars

A serial family violence offender assaulted his partner causing scars on her face, leaving her feeling "judged and vulnerable".
Karl William Ryan pushed the woman against a wall, strangled her and punched her head until she lost consciousness.
In a statement to the ACT Supreme Court, the woman stated the resulting scars on her face are a permanent reminder every time she looks in the mirror.
"This makes it a struggle for her to move on," Acting Justice Rebecca Christensen said in her sentencing remarks published on Thursday.
The victim also experiences disrespectful opinions and responses from people when asked to explain the scars.
The woman is left feeling "naked, frightened, judged and vulnerable".
Ryan had previously pleaded guilty to choking, suffocating, or strangling another person, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The charges were aggravated by domestic violence.
Acting Justice Christensen sentenced Ryan to a total of almost four-years-and-three-months jail with a non-parole period of 28 months.
One evening in April 2023, Ryan pushed the victim against a wall, before placing his hand on her neck causing her difficulty breathing.
He then punched her in the face and victim felt "everything spinning" before passing out.
When she regained consciousness, the woman was on her back in the middle of the hallway.
Ryan then jumped on top of her and repeatedly punched the woman's head and face.
The victim covered her face and screamed "get off me", and could feel blood coming from her face.
She grabbed Ryan's genitals and squeezed to get him off her, allowing time for the victim to barricade herself in a bedroom.
She then called triple-0 but Ryan forced his way into the room.
When she told him to "get out" he left the home.
When police officers arrived they saw the woman had a severe cut on her lip that was bleeding. This has since left a scar.
She also had red marks and cuts to the right side of her neck and severe swelling to the left side of her forehead.
Blood was smeared on the wall, pictures askew and a large clump of the victim's hair was on the floor.
Ryan was arrested two days later.
During sentencing, Acting Justice Christensen spoke directly to Ryan.
"You have recently gained insight into what areas you need to look at," she said.
"You have made a promise to the court, which is also to the community, that you are going to address those matters and so I hope that is what you will do."
Ryan will be eligible for release from jail in August 2025.
