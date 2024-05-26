Myers reveals plans for Paris mission as the Canberra star nabs qualifier

Teenage sensation Cameron Myers is in a shootout to claim a ticket to the Paris Olympic Games.
The 17-year-old is one of four Australians to go under the Olympic qualifying standard for the metric mile - but only three of them will be on the start line in Paris.
Myers claimed another 1500 metre qualifier as he finished 11th in the Bowerman Mile on a record-breaking day at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.
The Canberra product bolstered his claim for Paris with a time of 3:50.15 - for his third Olympic qualifier - while Olli Hoare finished ninth in 3:49.11 to jag a qualifier of his own.
Hoare, Myers, national record holder Adam Spencer and Stewart McSweyn have Olympic qualifiers and Jesse Hunt is considered well capable of doing the same.
In the lead-up to the Diamond League meet, Commonwealth 1500m champion Hoare said the field for the Bowerman Mile was stronger than that for an Olympic final and the race lived up the billing.
"Trials didn't go great so that was pretty disappointing ... Coming here I needed to get a mark on the board, something that is sort of respectable. I need to get faster," Myers told LetsRundotcom.
"From my understanding of the policy, it's pretty discretionary. You would think someone like Spencer and Olli are pretty locked in for those first two spots given their performance at the trials.
"The way I'm approaching these races is there's a spot that's up for grabs. I need to prove to the selectors that should be me.
"I hold myself to pretty high standards. The way I look at it is I've got to be competitive with guys like Olli, Spencer, Jesse, Stewie. Just to make a team, you've got to be competitive on the global stage. I'm thinking if I make the team, you're sort of expected to go and make the final of the Olympics.
"I've got to hold myself to the highest of standards."
Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet produced the standout performance of the meet, smashing the women's 10,000m world record by nearly seven seconds, while reigning world champion Josh Kerr took down the great Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win a stacked Bowerman Mile.
Hull also rewrote the record books on Saturday (Sunday AEST), reclaiming the Australian 1500m mark by finishing second to Ethiopian Diribe Welteji in three minutes 55.97 seconds.
The 27-year-old Hull has already locked in her spot on the Olympic team.
"It's a great confidence booster for Paris," she said.
"I was so consistent last year at 3:57 and that got me seventh in Budapest (at last year's world championships).
"If I look at the landscape of the sport and look at the times that I would need to medal, I need to be consistent at that mid-to-low 3:50s.
"So getting a 3:55 on the board today gives me confidence and I think we will find a little bit more throughout the season."
Among the runners left in Hull's wake were third-placed American Elle St Pierre and Britain's Laura Muir, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist.
Australian Linden Hall - whose national record was broken by Hull - was 12th in 4:01.97.
National record holder Catriona Bisset did her chances of grabbing the sole remaining Australian Olympic vacancy in the women's 800m no harm by finishing sixth in 1:58.44.
British star Keeley Hodgkinson powered home to take the win in 1:55.78.
Kenyan Chebet cruised to victory in the women's 10,000m in 28:54.14, smashing the previous world mark of 29:01.03 set by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey three years ago.
A world silver and bronze medallist in the 5000m, the win qualified Chebet to compete in the 10,000m at the Paris Olympics.
Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay was second in 29:05.92 and Kenyan Lilian Kasait Rengeruk took third in 29:26.89.
Chebet rarely competes in the 10,000m, having not run in the event since 2020.
"For Paris, I'm going to double. But my target is to run 5000 first, then 10,000 comes second," she said.
