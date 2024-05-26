The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

How Nic White and some 'old codgers' from 2004 are fuelling the Brumbies

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 26 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

So, why can this year be different? It turns out Nic White's parting words - and some "old codgers" - are fuelling the ACT Brumbies' Super Rugby title ambitions as they look to end years of finals heartbreak.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.