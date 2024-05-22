The three names on top of Larkham's list amid uncertain contract landscape

Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole and Tom Hooper are at the top of the ACT Brumbies' hit-list as the club looks to lock down its brightest stars amid uncertainty across the Australian rugby landscape.
Questions regarding the future of the Melbourne Rebels continue to swirl with a squad full of players unsure if they will have a Super Rugby team to play for next year.
Brumbies officials and coach Stephen Larkham have opted to look after their own patch and dive into negotiations with Lolesio, Toole and Hooper weeks out from the finals series.
Talks with Lolesio are a show of faith in the 23-year-old flyhalf, with Rebels playmaker Carter Gordon among those facing an uncertain future should the Melbourne franchise fold.
Lolesio has emerged as one of Australian rugby's form playmakers this year while Toole is poised to make his comeback from an ankle injury against the Rebels at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Toole is on the radar of the Australian sevens team in the lead-up to the Paris Olympic Games but - provided he fires after a stint on the sideline - his blistering speed could land him a place in Joe Schmidt's Wallabies squad.
It is understood Hooper has been offered a deal to stay in Canberra until the end of the 2027 World Cup but talks have been delayed by upheaval within Rugby Australia's ranks.
Outside back Ollie Sapsford has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the Brumbies until the end of 2026 while Charlie Cale is on the cusp of finalising a new contract.
While rapt to sign a new deal in Canberra, Sapsford can sympathise with the Rebels players waiting for answers about the club's future beyond this season.
"It would be super tough for them, I feel really sorry for the boys down there. A lot of them probably don't know if they've got jobs next year," Sapsford said.
"That'll be tough. From that aspect, absolutely, they've all got something to play for. They've got something to prove to Rugby Australia and then something to prove for themselves, trying to get contracts and whatnot.
"I was always pretty keen to stay here if [the Brumbies] were interested. When that came through, me and my partner spoke about it and we were both really excited to stay here. For my career, I think it's the best thing."
Darcy Swain looms as the biggest departure from the Brumbies' ranks at the end of the year with the Test-capped lock set to join the Western Force.
The NSW Waratahs are preparing for a mass exodus with Mark Nawaqanitawase joining the NRL's Sydney Roosters while Ned Hanigan, Lachlan Swinton, Will Harrison, Harry Wilson, Izaia Perese and Mosese Tuipulotu are bound for overseas clubs.
There was a time it seemed Lolesio - who enjoyed a short-term stint with Toulon last year - would move overseas, but the Brumbies have made the former Wallaby a priority re-signing ahead of a crucial stretch.
"It's huge. The Rebels have a lot to play for and we've got to be on our A-game when it comes to Friday," Lolesio said.
