The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

The three names on top of Larkham's list amid uncertain contract landscape

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 22 2024 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole and Tom Hooper are at the top of the ACT Brumbies' hit-list as the club looks to lock down its brightest stars amid uncertainty across the Australian rugby landscape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.