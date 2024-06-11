The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'I was 50-50': Brumbies star's huge contract call after Eddie rejection

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated June 12 2024 - 9:22am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Noah Lolesio has spurned interest from overseas clubs to instead re-sign with the ACT Brumbies and Wallabies, basing his decision on a "gut feeling" that good things are ahead in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.