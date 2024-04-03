The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Offer on the table: Brumbies make major moves to sign Wallabies star

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
April 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies have taken a step forward in their bid to lock-down emerging star Tom Hooper on a long-term contract.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.