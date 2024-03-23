'I haven't signed anything yet': Race to secure Wallabies star heats up

The ACT Brumbies have received a major boost in their quest to hold off a bold bid to poach lock Darcy Swain.
The Western Force have tabled an offer to lure the Wallaby to Perth as they continue to build a developing forward pack.
Brumbies officials are eager to retain Swain, however they privately fear the Force have their noses ahead in the race to sign the 26-year-old.
The ACT salary cap is bursting at the seams, with a host of stars locked in on multi-year contracts and a number of others off contract at the end of this year.
Locks Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville are signed through to 2025, while the club is desperate to re-sign emerging star Tom Hooper on a long-term deal.
Negotiations with Hooper and fellow stars Noah Lolesio and Corey Toole have been slow as the Brumbies await instructions from Rugby Australia for the nationally contracted players.
New Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt and RA director of rugby Peter Horne are currently poring over the country's top talent and formulating an order for contracting.
The uncertainty over the future of the Melbourne Rebels is adding to the challenge, however the duo are expected to communicate their decisions to clubs by the end of the month.
The Brumbies forwards depth means the Force can offer both more cash and more playing time as Swain chases a Wallabies return.
Canberra, however, has been the lock's home since he moved down from Queensland as a teenager and he admitted he has spent months agonising over the decision.
"I haven't signed anything yet," Swain said.
"I'm waiting on a few things really. There's a new Wallabies coach and a lot going on so I don't want to say too much about it.
"I love Canberra, it's my home now so hopefully I can work something out but there's also an opportunity over there in Perth. Either way, I'm looking forward to the future."
The clouds over Swain's future come as he led the Brumbies out for the first time in a Super Rugby match on Friday night.
The lock enjoyed a successful captaincy debut, with the ACT backs running rampant in a dominant 60-21 victory over Moana Pasifika.
Swain admitted he was the last person he expected coach Stephen Larkham to name as captain given his reputation for ill discipline.
The lock, however, has emerged as a leader within the squad and has worked hard to eradicate penalties from his game.
Now, he hopes the public perception will start to shift as fans see a reformed Swain.
"I hope people look at me differently but at the end of the day I'm just going to go out there and play my rugby," Swain said.
"Everyone's entitled to their opinion, I'm just going to go out there and show people I'm not who they think I am."
