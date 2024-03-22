Try of the year contender: Brumbies light up Canberra with season's biggest win

The ACT Brumbies have set the stage for an Australian showdown with the Queensland Reds after a dominant victory over Moana Pasifika.
Hudson Creighton and Tom Wright each crossed for a double while Corey Toole again put his hand up for Wallabies selection in the bonus-point 60-21 win in front of 7208 fans at Canberra Stadium.
While the Brumbies have flown under the radar through the first month of the campaign, the Reds have received plenty of plaudits with a number of statement wins including a victory over the Waikato Chiefs.
Queensland will play the Western Force on Saturday.
A big crowd is expected for next week's clash between the top two Australian sides at Lang Park.
The match will provide ACT with a chance to assert their dominance as the top team this side of the Tasman.
The Brumbies will enter the game with plenty of confidence after running in nine tries in the 39-point victory over Moana Pasifika.
The backs put on a show throughout an entertaining contest, with the hosts throwing the ball around and attacking from anywhere on the field.
A 39th-minute Tom Wright try typified the mindset, Wright producing a cross-field kick to Corey Toole inside the team's 22, with Toole racing away before linking up with the fullback to finish the play off.
The try put the hosts up 29-14 at the break and the Brumbies quickly extended the margin after half-time.
Toole was again in the thick of it, latching on to a loose ball, beating two defenders and slipping a sneaky offload to Creighton, who crossed for his second.
The period after the try would have pleased coach Stephen Larkham even more, Moana Pasifika working their way into prime attacking territory.
The Brumbies, however, repelled multiple phases before forcing a turnover and producing a perfect exit.
The visitors dominated field position for the next 10 minutes, but again ACT held firm before capitalising on their next opportunity through Charlie Cale.
Moana eventually crossed, but it took a yellow card to Ollie Sapsford to open up the opportunity to do so.
The joy was shortlived, with the Brumbies quickly hitting back to put to bed any hopes of an unlikely comeback.
The hosts added another three tries to close out the dominant win.
ACT BRUMBIES 60 (Hudson Creighton 2, Tom Wright 2, Rob Valetini, Tamati Tua, Charlie Cale, Corey Toole, Rhys van Nek tries; Noah Lolesio 5 cons, 1 pen, Ryan Lonergan 1 con) bt MOANA PASIFIKA 21 (Kyren Taumoefolau 2, Pepesana Patafilo tries; Christian Leali'ifano 2 cons, William Havili 1 con). Crowd 7208 at Canberra Stadium.
The ACT Brumbies have breathed life into their Super W campaign with a come-from-behind victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
The side returned home eager to rebound from last week's 45-10 defeat to the NSW Waratahs. It was a hard-fought contest, however, they ultimately came away with a 24-22 victory.
The two sides traded the lead on multiple occasions, ACT hooker Tania Naden crossing for the match-winning try.
The Brumbies led by two with 10 minutes remaining and had opportunities to close out the contest however the Rebels had one last chance to steal the match after a contentious penalty.
The ACT maul defence held firm to secure the two-point win.
The Rebels threw plenty at their opponents and spent much of the contest in attacking territory. The Brumbies were superb in defence and withstood multiple attacking raids.
The win came at a cost, with the hosts losing No.9 Jasmin Huriwai to an ankle injury midway through the opening half.
The hosts absorbed a mountain of pressure throughout the first half, repelling multiple Melbourne attacking opportunities.
The defensive effort eventually paid off, with a pair of penalties helping the hosts march down the field before the forwards went to work, Naden finishing off a rolling maul to put her side up five late in the period.
All that hardwork, however, was undone by a sloppy exit before Rebels hooker Jayme Nuku crossed in the corner as the siren sounded.
The try came on the back of a well-formed maul and levelled the scores at 10-10 at the break.
The hooker added a second six minutes into the second half, finishing off another rolling maul to make it 17-10.
ACT captain Siokapesi Palu levelled the scores moments later, however the Rebels regained control of the contest soon after and continued piling on the pressure on their opponents.
The Brumbies eventually cracked and Melbourne fullback Crystal Mayes finished off a short-side scrum move to put her team back in front.
Again, the lead was short-lived, Naden crossing for what turned out to be the match-winner.
ACT BRUMBIES 24 (Tania Naden 2, Faitala Moleka, Siokapesi Palu tries; Faitala Moleka 2 cons) bt MELBOURNE REBELS 22 (Jayme Nuku 2, Melanie Kawa, Crystal Mayes tries; Cassie Siataga con) at Canberra Stadium.
