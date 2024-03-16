'You get to do or die': Fava challenges Brumbies after season-opening loss

ACT Brumbies Super W coach Scott Fava is confident his side can put Saturday's disappointing defeat to the NSW Waratahs behind them.
The team suffered a comprehensive 45-10 loss at the Sydney Football Stadium and now has just six days to rebound before they host the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night.
The match will be played as a double-header before the men's Super Rugby clash against Moana Pasifika.
The Brumbies women fought throughout the contest, however they were outclassed and outmatched by a fired-up NSW side.
Fava was disappointed with the way his side started the match but is confident they will rebound before next week's clash with the Rebels.
"It's about staying to script," Fava said. "When we did stay to script, it worked well, we were able to get into the regions we wanted to.
"We've got to make sure our game drivers put their hands up and drive that better. We'll stay true to the way we want to play the game but we've got to be better at it."
The nature of the Super W season means ACT must rebound immediately to keep their finals hopes alive.
The competition runs for just five weeks, with each team playing each other once before the top-four sides progress to the semi-finals.
ACT has enjoyed plenty of success against the Rebels over the years and Fava said his side will relish what is effectively a sudden-death clash.
"We've only got five games, letting this game slip brings you into a point where you get to do or die at the back end of the season," he said. "For us, the bounce back happens next week. We've got to really put the pressure back on the Rebels and make sure when we're at home we're looking after ourselves.
"If we get the game across the line, then that confidence rolls into the next week. That was seen last year, the confidence builds with every victory. Every team is in the same position, any losses along the way knock down the momentum and it's hard to claw it back only five weeks."
ACT captain Siokapesi Palu said it was a tough start to the season, however she's confident they will take plenty out of the result.
"It was disappointing," she told Stan Sport. "It wasn't the performance we wanted. The set piece needed to be a little more clinical and our discipline [cost us].
"We know if we win the race around the corner we've got a high chance of coming away with points, but that comes with a bit of fitness and making sure we can back ourselves for 80 minutes."
The Brumbies will host the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night as part of a double-header at Canberra Stadium. The men's side will play Moana Pasifika in a crucial Super Rugby clash following the women's match.
ACT has enjoyed plenty of success against the Rebels over the years and coach Scott Fava will be excited by the opportunity to return to form.
There were plenty of positives to take from the 35-point loss to the Waratahs, with 19-year-old flyhalf Faitala Moleka hitting the ground running.
The playmaker enjoyed a breakout year in 2023, emerging from nowhere to make her Wallaroos debut and Saturday's performance showed she will be in the Australian mix again.
Moleka directed her team around the park and produced a number of try-saving tackles while also kicking superbly.
The Brumbies back row was also physically dominant, with the trio of Siokapesi Palu, Chioma Enyi and Tabua Tuinakauvadra bending the NSW defence with a series of powerful carries.
Ultimately, however, the Waratahs took control early and kept their noses in front throughout the contest.
The hosts led 14-0 after 13 minutes, the fast start setting the tone for the contest. The win was established on the base of an impressive forward pack and dominant set piece that put the Brumbies on the back foot.
Fava's side started the second half on top and threatened to run over the top of their rivals, however NSW regained their composure to kick clear late.
Captain Piper Duck was outstanding up front, while flyhalf Arabella McKenzie orchestrated an entertaining, free-flowing attacking style.
The NSW backs regular spun the ball wide, with winger Maya Stewart scoring a hat-trick.
