Here are 16 Canberra superstars. We want you to vote to decide the best

For some it will be like being asked to choose your favourite child. For others, it'll be easy.
This is the first instalment of a series to try to determine who Canberra's greatest footballer is, based on the teams from the 1994 Raiders and the 2004 Brumbies. We want you to have your say.
We've picked 16 players to start with (eight from each team) and placed the Raiders on one side of the bracket, and the Brumbies on the other. The winners of the first match ups will advance to a quarter-final on Friday, then a semi-final on Monday and we'll reveal the GOAT, as voted by the fans, on May 17.
Have your say now and stay tuned for the results.
Brad Clyde reckons he was on a "magic carpet ride".
But ask two of the greatest rugby league players of all time and you get a clear idea of just how good the former Canberra Raiders lock was.
Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns says Cyde changed the way forwards play. NRL Hall of Famer Brad Fittler says he showed people what was possible for a player with No.13 on their back.
So when you talk about the greatest player Canberra has ever produced, Clyde has to be in the conversation.
Remember our debate about Canberra's greatest team in a battle between the 1994 Raiders and 2004 Brumbies? Now The Canberra Times has picked 16 greats from those teams in a bid to settle on the city's greatest footballer.
The Brumbies' contenders are Smith, Stephen Larkham, Joe Roff, Matt Giteau, Stirling Mortlock, George Gregan, Owen Finegan and Jeremy Paul.
Clyde, Brett Mullins, David Furner, Mal Meninga, Ricky Stuart, Laurie Daley, Glenn Lazarus and Steve Walters are the Raiders in the mix.
"I don't think 'Clydey' gets the accolades he probably deserves," Johns said on Channel Nine's Sunday Footy Show.
"He changed the position, he changed the way forwards play."
Fittler added: "He definitely changed the way locks play".
"Through the period ... the end of the '80s, through the '90s and the start of the 2000s, there was a big change in the game," Fittler said.
"And Clydey, you had the biggest say in the way it was changed. You showed everyone what was possible. You taught everyone you can actually defend, get back, have a run, and then support."
Clyde played the first of his 178 games for Canberra as an 18-year-old in 1988 and won the first of his two Clive Churchill Medals a year later.
"It was a magic carpet ride for me," Clyde said.
"I was playing alongside all these guys, I was getting my footy cards signed by them only 12 months before."
And he even skinned Meninga during a State of Origin game which, Clyde jokes, is worthy of a place on his CV.
Because in this debate, Big Mal might take some beating.
"He would just set expectations. His expectation was nothing less than winning," Clyde said. "With those expectations, he would show you how to win football games. Mal was ultimately the leader and led through performance."
Then there were the likes of Daley and Stuart.
"I had the luxury of playing a lot of my footy with those guys," Clyde said.
"Laurie could turn a game on its head. His ability to read a game was fantastic. 'Sticky', he would narrate the whole game. He was a director of our team.
"The quality and what that brings to a team is enormous."
If we're talking directors and game-breakers, how about Gregan, Larkham and Giteau?
Gregan is still the Wallabies' most-capped player with 139 Test appearances, while Larkham, Giteau and Smith are also in Australia's 100-Test club.
"[The 2004 season] was amazing for me," Giteau said in March.
"These are guys that only two years earlier, I'd head out to the Brumbies' stadium to watch them, and then all of a sudden I'm catching passes off them, I'm training with them, I'm hanging with them.
"It was surreal. I was very nervous most training sessions. Once you get into the season you start to feel more comfortable. They were extremely welcoming, great veteran players who just allowed me to be myself. That was a really great group we had there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.