Why it's time for Brumbies fans to come back to Canberra Stadium this week

Geez, you really must wish they'd turn that music down.
Plenty of ACT Brumbies fans have traded the Canberra Stadium stands for the living room couch over the past 20 years. There was a rise in ticket and membership prices in 2005, the loss of some of Australian rugby's biggest names, a change in members seating, an ageing stadium, the demise of Australian rugby, fans growing disillusioned at rumours regarding the ACT's future in Super Rugby, and the volume on that darn PA system at the ground.
But if ever there was a time for Brumbies fans to come back to a game, it's this Saturday.
The stars of yesteryear will gather at Canberra Stadium when the Brumbies face the Crusaders on Saturday to mark 20 years since the club's last fully-fledged Super Rugby title.
Missing those halcyon days? Here's a chance to reminisce, a chance to remember those Brumbies teams glistening with stars of the game, a chance to rekindle the love affair with the great old days.
And if you're still on the fence or you're one of those naysayers, have you actually been to a game lately? Because the product is arguably as good as it's been, even if the crowds don't reflect that.
Only 8648 fans were there to see the Brumbies beat the previously undefeated Hurricanes last month, keeping the ACT in the hunt for a top-two finish and potentially a home semi-final.
Here's why it will be worth turning up this week.
The Brumbies aren't working the night shift. The game will be played in an afternoon timeslot, with club rugby games moved to weeknights and Saturday morning to allow the rugby community to be there - and complimentary tickets are on offer for registered players.
So you can ditch the argument about the cold nights. And if you're going to tell me you don't know many of the players, how's this?
Thirteen current Brumbies have played for Australia, and you'd have to think a few more will soon be knocking on Joe Schmidt's door. Sure, it's not quite like 2004 when 18 of the club's 22-man grand final squad retired with Test caps. But it's some strike rate.
James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa have captained the Wallabies. Tamati Tua and Len Ikitau form one of Super Rugby's most devastating midfield pairings and the club's lock stocks give coach Stephen Larkham migraines every time he tries to select his team.
If you want a stronger link between now and then, the search stops with Larkham. What a story it would be if the man who orchestrated that title win over the Crusaders could do it again from the box two decades later.
The championship-winning playmaker joins George Smith and George Gregan - still the Wallabies' most-capped player - in the World Rugby Hall of Fame. That trio, alongside Giteau, all played more than 100 Tests.
As for Smith, you'd think it's about time we restart discussions about a statue outside Canberra Stadium - or, Ben Alexander says, at least a bar - given he won two John Eales Medals as the Wallabies' best player and 10 Brett Robinson Awards at the Brumbies.
Fans knew what they were witnessing during that golden era. The Brumbies' average attendances rocketed to 21,449 during the 2004 regular season and 23,191 turned up for a semi-final against the Chiefs.
The stadium record set in the 2004 Super 12 final still stands today, with 28,753 filling every seat - including the temporary stands erected at each end - to watch the Brumbies beat the Crusaders in a battle between two of the competition's greatest teams of all time.
"It was the place to go," Giteau said when recalling what it was like to play in front of those packed stands.
"I was fortunate enough to be around that time when we would have sell-out crowds all year round. I remember that grand final, there were standing room tickets, people could just get in and didn't have a seat but were happy to come in.
"Every time we played there it was always full. That one felt bigger because of the hype, playing the Crusaders in a final at home. The media and everything was huge. Playing at Bruce back in the day was so special."
Fans can make it that way again. Worried about the noise from the PA system? Turn up, use your voice and the music might be turned down.
