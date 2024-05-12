Why it's time for Brumbies fans to come back to Canberra Stadium this week

Plenty of ACT Brumbies fans have traded the Canberra Stadium stands for the living room couch over the past 20 years. There was a rise in ticket and membership prices in 2005, the loss of some of Australian rugby's biggest names, a change in members seating, an ageing stadium, the demise of Australian rugby, fans growing disillusioned at rumours regarding the ACT's future in Super Rugby, and the volume on that darn PA system at the ground.