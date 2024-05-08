'You don't want to disappoint': Class of '94 both a boost and a burden for Raiders

Playing to honour the Canberra Raiders' 1994 premiership team provides a massive boost, but it also builds added pressure.
The Raiders will celebrate the 30-anniversary of their third premiership when they host their opponents from that day, the Canterbury Bulldogs, as part of Magic Round at Lang Park next Friday.
Green Machine enforcer Joe Tapine said it was a boost to have the '94 grand final heroes in the stands watching on, but it also put added pressure on their shoulders to perform - having the likes of superstars Bradley Clyde, Steve Walters and Jason Croker there.
Depending on results this weekend, when the Raiders have the bye, the Bulldogs clash could also double as a top-eight encounter.
The Raiders will go in with the momentum from their stirring come-from-behind victory over Manly - albeit having had this weekend off.
Canberra told the NRL they wanted to host the Bulldogs to celebrate the anniversary as part of their draw requests last year.
The Raiders have struggled in big milestone games recently - losing Ricky Stuart's 500th game as an NRL coach a few weeks ago and also Jarrod Croker's 300th last season.
"A bit of both. It gives us a boost because you're playing for those players, but also pressure because you don't want to disappoint them as well," Tapine said of the anniversary.
"It's a huge year for our club, '94, and to honour them is huge so we want to do them proud."
Tapine was unsure who would start in the front row alongside him, after his usual starting prop Josh Papali'i dropped back to the bench against the Sea Eagles.
Emre Guler was given the start in his place, while Trey Mooney was excellent in the second half against Manly.
They also have Ata Mariota - although Tapine said he was also being used as cover for the second row.
Tapine felt it worked well and said if Papali'i did continue on the bench then the starting spot would go to whoever made it their own.
The Raiders pack could be boosted by the return of Pasami Saulo from a bulging disc, while Corey Horsburgh (groin) was also an outside chance.
"I think it worked well. Paps is selfless - he'll go back to the bench as well if need be, do anything for the team," Tapine said.
"As long as we find that balance and continue to win - and Paps is happy - I don't see anything wrong with it.
"I think it will be a bit of a mix - depending on whoever grabs that spot and makes it theirs.
"I think Trey was outstanding the last 25-30 minutes he played [against Manly].
"Ats is always good, but I think he's a back-up for backrow in case someone goes down - that's probably why he's on the bench.
"But Emre's got that experience as well and we've got 'Red' coming back. It's huge variety for 'Stick' to pick from."
Tapine said Horsburgh was touch and go for Magic Round.
"I was talking to him [Monday], he said maybe Magic Round, but maybe not," Tapine said.
"It's a little tricky injury he said - it's deep in the muscle or something like that so we'll see how he goes."
Tapine was enjoying a short break on the Barnbougle fairways in Tasmania, celebrating his 30th birthday, before the focus will switch to the Bulldogs.
He replied with an emphatic "no" before bursting into a big laugh when asked if the bye had come at the wrong time for the Green Machine - given the momentum they would've taken out of their Manly win.
They roared home, scoring the last four tries to pip the Sea Eagles 26-24 on a rain-soaked Brookvale Oval.
He felt there was never a wrong time to have a bye during a gruelling NRL campaign.
It's the first of the Raiders' three byes, with their next one coming in a month's time.
"I know what you mean, continuing that flow, but it's a long season, tough season so I'll take the break when I can," Tapine said.
