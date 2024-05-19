Gender violence action needs to reach all of our communities

It is undeniable that there are genuine attempts to be more inclusive in planning and responding. Recently I attended a round table, which included several decision makers, who heard first-hand the experiences of sector workers managing the shortcomings of a system still unable to adequately respond to the reality of a diverse society. They heard ample evidence about the fact that services established to equitably support all members of the community are simply unable to do that. And they heard that resources are not consistently or sufficiently getting to those actually doing the work with highly vulnerable CALD women and communities who fall between the cracks.

