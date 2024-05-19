Public service for all Australians

Many feel their potential is routinely underestimated, often passed over for promotions despite evident qualifications.



The practice of 'code-switching' is a prevalent survival strategy, where employees feel compelled to adopt behaviours typically associated with white colleagues to gain professional recognition or advancement.



Those who dare to voice concerns about racism or discrimination frequently find themselves sidelined and excluded from critical developmental opportunities



A pervasive issue is the perception of accents as barriers, where individuals feel that their manner of speaking leads them to be taken less seriously or considered less capable.

