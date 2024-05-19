Public service for all Australians

Australia is celebrated for its vibrant multiculturalism, yet this diversity is starkly absent from the upper echelons of our public service, as well as the private and non-for-profit sectors.
The recent announcement by the Australian Public Service (APS) to introduce diversity targets for leadership roles signals a pivotal shift.
This initiative promises to more accurately reflect the multicultural identity of the nation it serves.
I spent 12 years in the APS and was fortunate to have a rewarding experience backed by outstanding female mentors that continue to support my career.
I did, however, witness the systemic biases and inequities that have long shadowed the corridors of government agencies, subtly undermining those who do not fit the traditional mold of a "leader".
When I commenced, I was one of the few women of colour in the organisation.
After 12 years, I left a workplace that had grown markedly more culturally diverse.
Yet, the senior executive roles, remained almost exclusively occupied by Anglo-Celtic individuals.
It has always struck me that the public sector does not lack diversity at the operational level - there are plenty of people of colour working hard behind the scenes.
However, there is a stark absence of these individuals in visible leadership roles.
I am encouraged that the APS is finally paying attention and acknowledges that it "is not in all cases, meeting the basic responsibility of providing a fair and safe workplace where people with diverse cultural heritage can bring their full selves to work".
It is also hard to believe that still something as simple as your name can be a significant impediment when it comes to applying for jobs.
In my role as a consultant, I have the privilege of holding space for culturally and racially marginalised workers to share their experiences.
From various organisations across multiple sectors, the narratives are strikingly consistent and deeply troubling. Here is what I am hearing:
A 2023 study involving Monash University found that name discrimination was widespread in the Australian job market, particularly, when recruiting for senior leadership roles.
It found that people belonging to ethnic minorities were around 57 per cent less likely to be offered leadership roles than applicants with English names.
The study also found that applicants with Arabic names were the most likely to face discrimination, followed by Indian, Chinese, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Greek applicants.
The APS strategy contains new targets that aim to eventually elevate CALD representation to 24 per cent in the Senior Executive Service.
Along with the targets, the APS has laid down a comprehensive strategy to break down the barriers that have historically kept CALD employees from rising up the ranks.
This includes modernising recruitment processes, embedding cultural capability training, and creating a more inclusive work environment.
Implementing such sweeping changes will not be without its challenges.
Monitoring and evaluation, overcoming resistance, improving racial literacy and taking an intersectional approach to ensure true inclusivity will be key to achieving these ambitious targets.
The APS must remain committed to dismantling systemic inequities, ensuring transparency and accountability in its progress towards a more diverse and therefore effective leadership.
This bold move by the APS sets a standard for all sectors to follow, demonstrating a commitment to reflecting the true face of Australia.
As we watch this strategy unfold, it's crucial to keep the dialogue open and centre the voices of those workers who are marginalised.
Diversity in leadership is about more than just metrics - it's about enriching the perspectives at the decision-making table and ensuring that every Australian feels represented.
