'Incredibly tough': Overhaul to stamp out referee abuse

The Australian Sports Commission's approach to officiating is set for an overhaul two decades in the making with a new course designed to empower match officials and stamp out referee abuse.
Dubbed the 'modern approach to officiating', the focus now shifts to the participant and asks officials to consider their individual needs, aspirations, and motivations to create a welcoming environment in sport.
The Australian Sports Commission will release critical new resources for referees, umpires and officials as part of a major transformation in the approach to officiating following collaboration with more than 40 sporting bodies.
International cricket umpire Claire Polosak - the trailblazing official who has been in the pressure cooker at the highest level - was among those to contribute to the course.
"At times it can be incredibly tough to deal with the different environments I have been involved with," Polosak said.
"Dealing with these pressures, often comes down to your training, which is where this officiating course fills a gap of training available. It is also important for sports officials to have someone they can trust to use as a mentor, or sounding board to discuss different strategies that are available.
"It is a privilege to be involved in the games of your sport that are important. I try and view pressure as a positive opportunity to do well and show my hard work behind the scenes through extra training, paying off - whether that is physical, or mentally - courses like this one.
"These feelings are very much personal, and until you have been involved in an officiating role, it is difficult to describe."
A new online course dubbed Community Officiating Essential Skills is designed to help build knowledge, competence and confidence for sport officials.
