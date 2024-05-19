A 'world first' in Yass that could change sport uniforms forever

Rugby bosses around the world have lowered the legal tackle height to show they're serious about player safety but players and referees are still coming to grips with the change. Could a "world-first" junior rugby jersey in Yass be the answer?
The Yass Rams have added a yellow line across the sternum of their black and white hooped jerseys to provide a clear indication of the legal tackle height for players and referees alike.
The jerseys were worn for the first time at Victoria Park in Yass on Saturday, having been introduced after World Rugby reduced the legal tackle height with any contact above the bottom of the sternum now considered a high tackle.
The shift follows overseas trials, with early evidence in Europe, New Zealand and South Africa suggesting a lower tackle height reduces the likelihood of head-to-head contact and concussions.
The changes apply to all levels of the sport below Super Rugby, meaning all premier and junior competitions including the John I Dent Cup are now played under the new laws.
Rams president Fred Clark has hailed the sternum line as a world first.
"I don't think it's ever been done before. I believe other clubs will follow suit. I think it'll catch on. I think in a year or two, or three, there'll be a tackle line on every jersey," Clark said.
"It'll affect the training field, coaches, the players' knowledge and consciousness of their skills and obligations regarding tackle technique and tackle preparation and their entire consciousness of where safety lies on the rugby field.
"It will really help referees interpret what is safe and what is legal, and how to make decisions on the field.
"It will show parents contact sports, rugby union in particular, are serious about player safety. It will help parents make the decision to allow little Johnny or little Susie to play, because it's safe."
Rugby Australia implemented the historic changes to the community game in a bid to eliminate head contact from the sport.
The governing body has introduced a new rule reducing tackle height, with any contact above the bottom of the sternum now considered a high tackle.
"Research from around the world has clearly identified safety as the number one issue preventing fans and potential players from taking up the game," Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh said.
"Obviously it is impossible to remove all risk from the game, however we firmly believe that promoting safer tackle techniques, and reducing the risk of head contact and concussion will lead to an even safer game. I am confident our players and coaches at all levels of the game will continue to work on safe and effective tackle technique."
RA confirmed there will be a renewed emphasis on enforcing existing rules banning attacking players from dipping the body moments before contact. There will also be flexibility regarding pick and drives, where the ball carrier starts at a low height, however defenders will be penalised if they make contact with the head or neck.
Club coaches across the ACT expect plenty of teething problems throughout the early weeks of the season as players adapt to a significant change and attempt to alter habits formed over many years.
