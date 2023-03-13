The ACT Junior Rugby Union has put its hand up to be a test site for new tackle-height laws in select games and age groups this year to asses the impact of dropping the legal tackling height to below the sternum.
In a major shift in the game's injury prevention regulations, World Rugby has asked all countries to participate in a trial of what has been dubbed the "tummy tackle" to combat concussion issues.
The changes - which will see the tackle height move from below the shoulders to below the sternum - were announced on Monday and Rugby Australia said it would adopt the World Rugby recommendation.
There are already concerns it will create another grey area in a game already criticised for being too pedantic about rules, but rugby bosses are intent on making the changes to address growing issues about concussion.
The ACT junior and senior competitions have been a part of Rugby Australia pilot programs in the past, including introducing weight-for-age restrictions for juniors and a blue-card concussion law for seniors.
Junior president Martin Sullivan said he was willing to work with Rugby Australia to identify age groups and certain matches where the new tackle height would be enforced.
"We'd be happy to help out Rugby Australia and Brumbies Rugby in terms of trialling these new laws in games," Sullivan said.
"Maybe it's in the under-12 to under-15s age group with a select number of games so we can see the impact and how it's managed by everyone from referees to coaches and players."
ACT Rugby Union chairman Matt Nobbs said the board would meet to discuss any potential changes, but it was unlikely the tackle height would change in the senior competitions this year.
"I'd imagine we'd be open to [trialling the tackling changes]," Nobbs said.
"We'll have to wait and see and get more information and whether it's in the junior rugby to start with, I don't know. That might be the way to go to start because you can force coaches to coach the right way.
"It's a serious issue and we're deadly serious about concussion. The welfare of those playing the game is the priority and we've got to have some common sense around it without changing the fabric of the game."
World Rugby has trialled the changes in France and South Africa. "A reduction in the legal tackle height to below the sternum demonstrates increased safety outcomes while retaining the unique characteristics of the game," the game's governing body said in a statement.
Each union will be responsible for determining the exact tackle height, while the RFU in England will ban tackling above the waist in community rugby from next season.
"The community game is the lifeblood of our sport ... and the proposed tackle height adjustment has already delivered positive game shape and playing experience outcomes in pilot trials - this is essential to the sport's future," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.
The RFU's decision to change tackle height was met with widespread criticism. The governing body apologised for causing "anger and concern", before launching initiatives to "listen to and learn from people across the game".
World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin acknowledged that a move to alter the laws of the game could encounter resistance, saying, "change can be difficult".
Brumbies enforcer Rob Valetini is one of the most physical players in Australian rugby and he has used his imposing frame and power to his advantage since breaking into the professional game as a teenager.
He welcomed the changes after having to adjust his own upright tackling technique in recent years as referees cracked down on high contact, even for accidental collisions.
"I don't think anyone goes much higher [than the sternum] anyway, it's more around the waist and a little bit higher than that," Valetini said.
"There are still high tackles, but it's more like a bear hug than anything. It's definitely been a bit hard [to change tackling instincts], and I still go back to going in high sometimes. It's just a habit I'm trying to fix.
"Trying to get lower, bend through my hips and knees because anything is pretty much a red card near the head and shoulders."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
