ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is confident Rob Valetini will prove he is worth every cent after the flanker signed a monster deal to remain in Australia through to the end of 2027.
The contract, to be officially announced on Thursday, will see the 24-year-old become one of the highest paid players in the country.
The news provides a major boost on the eve of the Brumbies' Super Rugby season opener against the NSW Waratahs on Friday.
Valetini has developed into one of Australia's most damaging ball carriers in recent years and enjoyed a breakout season for the Brumbies and Wallabies in 2022.
Now he is set to play a pivotal role in a host of major events, including this year's World Cup, the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Larkham watched the 2022 Super Rugby season from afar, but it didn't take him long to recognise Valetini has the ability to join the world's elite players.
"He's still got a lot of potential, he's still young, he's still passionate about developing himself," Larkham said. "Bobby's got a big year this year, Super Rugby into the World Cup, then really good news down the path that we've kept him for another four years.
"That shows the confidence Rugby Australia have in him. [The Brumbies] were part of that decision as well, we still see huge potential and growth in his game."
Despite being just 24 years old, Valetini emerged as one of the hottest players on the international market in recent times.
Rugby Australia were forced to fight to retain his services and it's understood there is a clause allowing a sabbatical in 2026.
Valetini's deal comes as Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa and Waratahs prop Angus Bell also signed four-year contracts through to the 2027 World Cup, with Taniela Tupou recommitting until the end of 2025.
Rugby Australia has placed a major emphasis on winning the home World Cup and confidence is building after re-signing some of the sport's hottest young talents.
Valetini shapes as a crucial figure in the quest to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.
"You go back to his skill set, he's an abrasive defender and a tremendous attacker," Larkham said.
"He's really potent with ball in hand, in terms of running over players and running through space. He's good in the tight channels, good in the wide channels. I think he's going to have a big role to play in both those campaigns (the Lions tour and World Cup)."
Valetini's deal is another piece in the Brumbies roster puzzle for 2024, with a host of big names off-contract at the end of the year.
Alaalatoa, Connal McInerney and Blake Schoupp have signed new deals in recent weeks and it's understood the franchise is in advanced discussions with Hudson Creighton and Jack Debreczeni.
That still leaves the likes of Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, James Slipper and Nick White, among others, off-contract.
Eddie Jones' arrival as Wallabies coach has put a number of contract talks on hold while he maps out his plan for the next five years.
Rugby Australia announced on Wednesday night that assistant coach Dan McKellar and scrum coach Petrus du Plessis had left the national set up. McKellar has taken up the head coach role at Leicester in England.
Jones is working towards finalising his coaching staff for the World Cup.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
