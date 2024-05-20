'In the frame': the 24 reasons the Brumbies and fans need to spark up

The ACT Brumbies say they can avoid the ghosts of seasons past to make sure they don't squander a chance to steal a top-two spot and put themselves in a championship-winning position.
The Brumbies have secured a top-four spot, which carries the right to at least one home final in the coming weeks. But history shows they need to be in the top two to be any hope of snapping a 20-year Super Rugby drought.
That goal relies on the Auckland Blues and Wellington Hurricanes slipping up in the last two games of the regular season. And ultimately there are 24 reasons why the Brumbies need to be in the top two - because 24 of 26 Super Rugby champions have won from either first or second on the ladder.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has vowed to do his part to ensure his team slips into relaxation mode, scrapping rotation and rest plans of previous years to aim as high as possible.
"It's something that has come into the frame over the last couple of games," Larkham said.
"We've known we were going to be in the finals for the last couple of weeks now and we've talked about last year a fair bit. Not necessarily [with the players], but among the coaches.
"We took an under-strength team over to Perth last year and an under-strength team over to Christchurch and we just fell short in both of those games.
"Particularly in the back end of this season we've spoken about getting the right combination on the field leading into the finals and we want to make sure that we're going to put our best team out there for the next two games.
"We play the Force and the Rebels now and both will be desperate to cement a spot in the top eight. The Rebels have some stuff to prove ... they both have something to play for."
Just two teams have managed to win a Super Rugby title after finishing the regular season outside of the top four. Just two teams in 26 seasons.
Even then, those two teams - the Canterbury Crusaders of 1999 and the Otago Highlanders of 2015 - had the benefit of the grand final being in their home country.
The finals format has varied wildly over the years, but home advantage is clearly the key element to success.
The Crusaders - in 2000 and 2017 - are the only team to win a final after having to make an international trip for the decider.
So while targeting the top two might seem like a throwaway line, history says winning the title can't be done unless you're playing at home or, at worst, in your home country.
The Brumbies have been burnt in recent years by having to play big matches across the Tasman. They suffered one-point heartbreak against the Auckland Blues in a semi-final in 2022 and couldn't keep pace with the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton last year.
The Brumbies celebrated 20 years since their last Super Rugby title when they invited the 2004 team back to Canberra Stadium last weekend. They partied after the Brumbies' scored a last-gasp win against the Crusaders.
But their presence was a reminder of how much rugby had changed, and how much needs to be done to get the public back on side.
The 2004 Brumbies played their grand final in front of more than 28,000 fans - a stadium attendance record that still stands today.
The crowd for the heritage match last week on a chilly Saturday afternoon? Just over 8000.
The clash against the Melbourne Rebels this week will be the last of the regular season, but it is hoped interest will spark up for a home quarter-final and, potentially, more.
The Brumbies have repaid those loyal fans with an undefeated run at home this year and have lost just one game in the capital in the past two seasons.
But the question remains: how many will turn up if the Brumbies host a semi-final, or even the final? It's time for the club's supporters to jump back on board to ensure the fortress remains for the play-offs.
The Brumbies (43 points) are four points behind the second-placed Hurricanes (47 points) and seven points behind the top-of-the-table Blues (50 points).
The most likely path to the top two is for the Hurricanes to slip in one of their last two games. Even then, the door would only be slightly ajar for the Brumbies' to leapfrog the Wellington side.
The Brumbies will host the sixth-placed Melbourne Rebels on Friday night and then travel to Perth to play the resurgent Force to finish the regular season.
"[Top two] That's the motivation they need," former Wallabies lock Justin Harrison said on Stan Sport. "The impressive thing [last week] was the variety in their game. They had to problem solve - that prepares you for the finals."
Here's the breakdown of who plays who in the top-two race:
1st - Blues: Crusaders (away), Chiefs (home).
2nd - Hurricanes: Chiefs (away), Highlanders (home).
3rd - Brumbies: Rebels (home), Force (away).
4th - Chiefs: Hurricanes (home), Blues (away).
"We've still got a fair bit of work to do," Larkham said. "We've been searching for consistency."
Billy Pollard (knee) and Corey Toole (ankle) will come back into selection contention this week after missing out on the game against the Crusaders. Blake Schoupp (shoulder) is also nearing a return but it's unlikely he will be available until the finals despite the Brumbies' scrum woes.
Charlie Cale (ankle) is also racing the clock to be back this season, but it is hoped he will be ready to play for either the first or second week of the play-offs.
