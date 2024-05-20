The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'In the frame': the 24 reasons the Brumbies and fans need to spark up

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 20 2024 - 6:26pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies say they can avoid the ghosts of seasons past to make sure they don't squander a chance to steal a top-two spot and put themselves in a championship-winning position.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.