The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How the Brumbies have their Test stars primed for battle

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Alaalatoa is raring to go for round one. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Allan Alaalatoa heads up the hill to ACT Brumbies headquarters and swears he might as well have just played 40 minutes in the searing summer heat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.